BUILD 125.7 - Friends System Improvements and Bug Fixes

Happy Thanksgiving Pilots! We've got a few improvements and bug fixes going live today.
Added Kills and Wins displayed on the friends list
Join friends button is now more reliable when playing with steam friends.
Escape menu: Return to Menu while the loading screen is looking for servers now works.
Added Statistics:
- Total deaths
- Total Damage Received Times 10
- Total Damage Dealt Times 10
- Bounty Kills
- Freighter Kills
- Asteroids Destroyed
- Seconds Played
- Games Played
- Top 10s
- Top 3s
- Tri Blaster Kills
- Mono Blaster Kills
- Collision Kills
- Daily Consecutive Logins
- Total time Cloaked Seconds
- Kill Assists
Anti-aliasing in the settings panel in the menu can now be changed.
Anti-aliasing settings are now used when in the menu.
Fixed a deprecated call and shift-tab now goes backwards in input fields as it used to.
Fixed problem where if winner stayed in final match end screen the server would not shut down until they left.
Post-match list of players is now updated in real-time.
Steam players will see a wait cursor on the login screen and will not be able to press cancel or login or modify the other fields.
Rewards panel background is now consistently colored
Arrow keys now work to control ship
Signout from menu power button now changes mouse cursor to busy.
Winner will no longer show a killer's explosion on their end game ranking.
Inform user when unable to log into Steam
Hid the Signout button and enable the Power button when playing on Steam.
Thanks!
- The Final Pilot Team
