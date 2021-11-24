 Skip to content

Final Pilot update for 24 November 2021

BUILD 125.7 - Friends System Improvements and Bug Fixes

BUILD 125.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Thanksgiving Pilots! We've got a few improvements and bug fixes going live today.

  • Added Kills and Wins displayed on the friends list

  • Join friends button is now more reliable when playing with steam friends.

  • Escape menu: Return to Menu while the loading screen is looking for servers now works.

  • Added Statistics:

    • Total deaths
    • Total Damage Received Times 10
    • Total Damage Dealt Times 10
    • Bounty Kills
    • Freighter Kills
    • Asteroids Destroyed
    • Seconds Played
    • Games Played
    • Top 10s
    • Top 3s
    • Tri Blaster Kills
    • Mono Blaster Kills
    • Collision Kills
    • Daily Consecutive Logins
    • Total time Cloaked Seconds
    • Kill Assists

  • Anti-aliasing in the settings panel in the menu can now be changed.

  • Anti-aliasing settings are now used when in the menu.

  • Fixed a deprecated call and shift-tab now goes backwards in input fields as it used to.

  • Fixed problem where if winner stayed in final match end screen the server would not shut down until they left.

  • Post-match list of players is now updated in real-time.

  • Steam players will see a wait cursor on the login screen and will not be able to press cancel or login or modify the other fields.

  • Rewards panel background is now consistently colored

  • Arrow keys now work to control ship

  • Signout from menu power button now changes mouse cursor to busy.

  • Winner will no longer show a killer's explosion on their end game ranking.

  • Inform user when unable to log into Steam

  • Hid the Signout button and enable the Power button when playing on Steam.

Thanks!

  • The Final Pilot Team

