November Update - 0.35b

As you already know, The Waylanders final release has been set for February 2, 2022. To tide you over, we hope you enjoy today’s 0.35b update which adds flavor to the current scenarios and provides a whole batch of new bug fixes.

Same great scenarios with richer details!

We’ve flavored many environments with multiple new assets. We believe, this change improves immersion while making each location more unique and richer in detail. We’ve added better lighting, fire, Celtic runes, tree branches between stones, and more to many locations. Each new asset adds personality to The Waylanders world. With this update, we’ve overhauled Ireland, Fomorian Caves, Mount Medhu, Cave of Destiny, and Cave of Eternity.

Here are some examples of what you’ll see in today’s update:

Ireland

When you arrive in Ireland, you find this land is full of chaos. In the new version, you can feel the smell of fire, blood, and dirt with the latest additions:



Cave of Eternity

The Cave of Eternity includes now runic symbols and vegetation encroaches the stones speaking to the curse of time:



Cave of Destiny

Cave of Destiny surrounds adventurers with an aura created by magical crystals and sorcery.



Discover more new changes by exploring The Waylanders new update!!

Other changes

New Chore Quests added: ‘The Tomb Raiders’ and ‘Wolves.’

Added a notification in the HUD when you have new messages available in the crow’s post.

Bugfixing

We’ve fixed several major bugs, including: