Swords of Legends Online update for 25 November 2021

Get the Fluffiest Mount!

Attention immortals! From 10 AM (server time) on 25th November, there are fantastic offers available in the Crimson Coin Shop: 

* Dress yourselves in the new **Mystic Clouds** or **Jade Music** robes and choose between four delicious colour variants. You’ll naturally find matching headgear to go with them to add the final flourish to your appearance.
  • Charge into your next adventure on the back of the most heartmelting mount in all of Shenzhou: the Little Chick Su is fabulously fluffy fun and fired up to meet you!

