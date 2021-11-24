 Skip to content

Sokpop S06: Sproots update for 24 November 2021

update v1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7771242

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • slightly increased egg incubation time
  • greatly increased egg breeding time
  • slowed down hunger/thirst increase over time
  • mealybugs now take longer to go to the center of the map
  • sproots now age 20% more slowly
  • increased the learning speed when inspecting
  • greatly increased the learning speed form getting teached by another sproot
  • added a classic sokpop soundtrack to the game
  • doubled the camera pan speed when pushing the cursor against the border of the screen
  • increased food values
  • doubled the rate at which sproots learn skills

