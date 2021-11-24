- slightly increased egg incubation time
- greatly increased egg breeding time
- slowed down hunger/thirst increase over time
- mealybugs now take longer to go to the center of the map
- sproots now age 20% more slowly
- increased the learning speed when inspecting
- greatly increased the learning speed form getting teached by another sproot
- added a classic sokpop soundtrack to the game
- doubled the camera pan speed when pushing the cursor against the border of the screen
- increased food values
- doubled the rate at which sproots learn skills
Sokpop S06: Sproots update for 24 November 2021
update v1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
