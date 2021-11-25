Version 1.1.48 released as stable

Bugfixes
- Added tip about power pole coverage when drag-building.
- Fixed that the distance between first and second pole in the dragging electric poles tutorial was 6 tiles instead of 7.
- Fixed LuaGameScript::save_atlas() function would crash the headless server. more
- Fixed possibility for the victory screen to be hidden behind other GUIs under specific circumstances more
- Fixed generator and fluid energy source tooltip showing 0 fluid consumption if burning fluids with 0 fuel value or consuming fluids with temperature close to the default. more
- Fixed the inserter "hand stack size" tooltip missing if the research-based bonus value was 1. Now it is shown if the value is greater than 0. more
- Fixed the inserter "hand stack size" tooltip ignoring stack_size_bonus prototype property.
- Fixed cloning linked-container would clear its inventory.
Modding
- Added FluidEnergySourcePrototype::destroy_non_fuel_fluid, true by default.
- Added GeneratorPrototype::destroy_non_fuel_fluid, true by default.
- Changed tip trigger name from "unlocked-recipe" to "unlock-recipe" to be consistent with the way other triggers are named.
Scripting
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::inserter_stack_size_bonus read.
- Added LuaFluidEnergySourcePrototype::destroy_non_fuel_fluid read.
- Added LuaStyle::bar_width read/write.
- Added LuaPlayer::show_on_map read/write.
- Reworked table saving and loading to be non-recursive. This allows to have extreme table nesting inside of
globalvariable.
