Fixed - Armor 3D units from previous addons showing in the Tank Designer
The expected models can now be selected for tank designs
Game executable should be properly signed again
Hearts of Iron IV update for 25 November 2021
Hotfix - Patch 1.11.2 - Armour Packs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
