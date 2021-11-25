 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hearts of Iron IV update for 25 November 2021

Hotfix - Patch 1.11.2 - Armour Packs

Share · View all patches · Build 7770832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - Armor 3D units from previous addons showing in the Tank Designer

The expected models can now be selected for tank designs

Game executable should be properly signed again

[url=https://pdxint.at/3HSCUFz]

READ IN FULL[/url]

Changed files in this update

Hearts of Iron IV Content Depot 394361
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV Windows Depot 394362
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV Linux Depot 394363
  • Loading history…
Hearts of Iron IV OSX Depot 394364
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.