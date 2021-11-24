Patch 5.3.7.8 (Faster load times and more)

Here comes the next patch with a improvements and bug fixes that addresses a bunch of things pointed out in the feedback we received from you so far. Most important is a significant reduction in load times which makes starting a new run after dying quicker (shout out to the player who pointed this out, you know who you areːsteamhappyː).
General Improvements
- Significant reduction in load screen time,
- More GP gain in co-op play when an enemy is killed,
- Icon animation in dungeon map to guide player to next Shrine,
- Luck skill double damage chance nerfed as it was too powerful
Combat Improvements
- Slightly slower enemy reaction time so players have more time to defend before an enemy starts attacking,
- Reduced enemy chase speed when players are fighting without a luck on
Bug fixes
- Fixed - Enemies sometimes not attacking the player and just circling around,
- Fixed - Player was able to move around during arrival in HUB cut scene
- Fixed - Icons sometimes not showing on dungeon map
Changed files in this update