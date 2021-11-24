 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Usurper: Soulbound update for 24 November 2021

Patch 5.3.7.8 (Faster load times and more)

Share · View all patches · Build 7770677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here comes the next patch with a improvements and bug fixes that addresses a bunch of things pointed out in the feedback we received from you so far. Most important is a significant reduction in load times which makes starting a new run after dying quicker (shout out to the player who pointed this out, you know who you areːsteamhappyː).

General Improvements

  • Significant reduction in load screen time,
  • More GP gain in co-op play when an enemy is killed,
  • Icon animation in dungeon map to guide player to next Shrine,
  • Luck skill double damage chance nerfed as it was too powerful

Combat Improvements

  • Slightly slower enemy reaction time so players have more time to defend before an enemy starts attacking,
  • Reduced enemy chase speed when players are fighting without a luck on

Bug fixes

  • Fixed - Enemies sometimes not attacking the player and just circling around,
  • Fixed - Player was able to move around during arrival in HUB cut scene
  • Fixed - Icons sometimes not showing on dungeon map

Changed files in this update

Usurper Content Depot 1420511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.