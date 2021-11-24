 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hunt: Showdown update for 24 November 2021

Hunt Twitch Drops are now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7770636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Twitch Drops are NOW LIVE!

Tune in to your favorite Hunt Twitch streamers and get your hands on limited time Legendary Rewards!

Make sure to link your account at - www.huntshowdown.com/twitchdrops

~The Hunt team.

Changed depots in latest branch

View more data in app history for build 7770636
Code Depot 594651
Assets Depot 594652
Localization Depot 594653
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.