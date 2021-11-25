2.3.7 Release

2.3.7 brings the ability to sign in to GMS2 using an Opera single sign-on account if you wish, adds support for a new "nullish" operator in your code, and introduces three more filter layer types your can use in your rooms as well as enabling the Inspector for use in your rooms. This release also sees several performance increases (such as native Mac M1 architecture support for GMS2 itself) and some load time boosts for opening your projects and also for games starting at the end of builds.

This release also raises Spine support to require v4.0. Please be aware this updated Spine runtime will require you to re-export your Spine images using v4.0 before they will work again in GMS2!

The matching runtime version updates a number of the SDKs GMS2 requires during builds (so please see our setup guides if you have issues building projects) and fixes an issue with Android API 31+ with Android 12 devices.

There are of course also a number of other changes and several important bug fixes, so of course do also read the rest of the release notes carefully.

IDE changes/fixes

In-game changes/fixes