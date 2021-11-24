Hello Survivors!

On this patch we are bringing a few quality of life changes that have been both suggested and requested for a while and also some fixes for some smaller errors/bugs in the game.

GENERAL CHANGES

With this update, we are introducing a rework for the clan section. It is a complete overhaul that will see more options on your clan.

This has been asked for a while and though we wanted to work on this earlier, we had more pressing priorities.

Clan creation was one of the first features brought under the original developer team in The War Z, but it was lackluster. We have put off doing this complete rework for some time as we didn't feel it was that urgent as, though it was too "plain", it worked for its purpose.

However, we decided recently to start working on QOL changes such as this to make it even easier to understand for all players, new and old.

Here are some of the changes made to it:

To access the new Clan Menu, you can find it here:



On this menu, you can see all clans and their public information.

You can also use the sort tabs to better navigate



Clicking on a clan will show you all the public information on the clan, as such



Clicking on your clan on the top left will bring up a slightly different menu, with all the known functions you already had in addition to the Customize button:



On the Customization menu, you will be able to edit your clan icon, name, description, tag and tag color.

With the clan tag color, you can also pick any RGB color from the menu that pops up:



GENERAL FIXES & CHANGES:

Using a Transport will no longer switch off your weapon (changing to barehands).

Fixed an issue with the group list health bars.

Fixed a language pack issue on Battle Royale Airdrops.

Fixed a bug that was causing stamina desync with the server, causing crashes.

Fixed a UI issue that would cause the value of the discount on subscriptions not show properly.

Added Lobby MVP back to Battle Royale.

Fixed a minor issue in the Event Map server that would cause a bug that prevented accepting group invites in a very specific sequence of events.

Respawning to a Clan Territory will put that spawn on cooldown for 5 minutes.

OBJECTS AND ITEMS

Updated the Collision around the Airport in Colorado to avoid glitching through.

We have reverted the Airport Tower back to the original one. We found some issues with the updated version that was causing many texture bugs.

Fixed the Adventure Backpack Desion Skin.

Fixed a material error on all M200 models.

