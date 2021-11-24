Version 0.9.4.20 is now available in the Experimental Branch.

Happy (pre)-Thanksgiving!
I've just uploaded v0.9.4.2 to the Experimental branch. It features:
- A brand new Galactic Map, which I think is a bit of an improvement over the previous one...
- Improvements to Trade - You can now send more than three types of resources between planets, though you're still limited to a fixed number of total items.
- Fixed a bug where the screen would zoom in and out wildly if you use the mouse wheel to scroll thru a scrollable window.
- Fixed a bug where you could only send exactly 5 colonists on a colonization mission.
- Better error logging for any bugs that happen with regards to save files.
- Some tweaks to the overall look of the UI, but there's plenty more to do there...
Give it a shot and let me know what you think! If everything works correctly this new build will leave the experimental branch and become the main game in about a week. =)
Changed depots in devs branch