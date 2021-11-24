 Skip to content

Suicide For Him update for 24 November 2021

First Release Patch

Build 7770014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to all the players who got a chance to test Suicide For Him!

In this update, we fixed a few bugs to make sure you have the best experience while playing the game.

