Sky Haven update for 24 November 2021

Version 0.6.5.116 (EA Beta)

Build 7769935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.6.5.116 (EA Beta)

  • Improvements
  • added description for discount rewards
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed a crash in the contract manager
  • fixed a crash after negotiation
  • fixed a crash related to airplane animations
  • fixed a crash when transfer strategy is done
  • fixed air meals catering trucks can't find a path
  • fixed period of the day isn't updated in the schedule window
  • fixed rewards info in the research window
  • fixed reward for Large Food Factory Boost research
  • fixed nested action has been done issue in ActionJobProgress
  • fixed Lancastrian passenger door issue
  • fixed trees cache issue
  • fixed researches' reward info panel
  • fixed error window popups below a fullscreen window
  • fixed free updates when there is not enough money
  • fixed Air Meals Factory
  • fixed a possibility to load an incompatible save file by pressing the "Continue" button in the main menu
  • fixed vehicle tooltips
  • fixed research don't update dependent researchers' statuses

