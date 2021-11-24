Version 0.6.5.116 (EA Beta)
- Improvements
- added description for discount rewards
- Bug fixes
- fixed a crash in the contract manager
- fixed a crash after negotiation
- fixed a crash related to airplane animations
- fixed a crash when transfer strategy is done
- fixed air meals catering trucks can't find a path
- fixed period of the day isn't updated in the schedule window
- fixed rewards info in the research window
- fixed reward for Large Food Factory Boost research
- fixed nested action has been done issue in ActionJobProgress
- fixed Lancastrian passenger door issue
- fixed trees cache issue
- fixed researches' reward info panel
- fixed error window popups below a fullscreen window
- fixed free updates when there is not enough money
- fixed Air Meals Factory
- fixed a possibility to load an incompatible save file by pressing the "Continue" button in the main menu
- fixed vehicle tooltips
- fixed research don't update dependent researchers' statuses
Changed files in this update