Version 0.16.3 is live!

Incremented version to 0.16.3
- Numbing Traps: increased damage reduction from 1 to 2. Updated Numbing Traps to be applied on Dazed enemies.
- Skill books and Skill scrolls are now sold at different markets.
All Scouting skill books are sold at the City of Trees.
All Magic skill books are sold at the City of Mystery.
All Combat skill books are sold at Castle Ravayne.
All Thievery skill books are sold at Yarimura.
All Sanctity skill books are sold at Marlock City.
All Charisma skill books are sold at Metriciens.
- Nerfed Gathering treasure from the Tower of Despair to avoid gathering endless amounts of Shards in one go.
- Added missing support for Ctrl + Left Click on Mac OS X for Right clicks.
- Fixed Resilient companion bonus stacking up resulting in undefeatable Animal Companion.
- Fixed an issue when modifiers are not applied to stats (such as Damage) when value is greater than 12.
- Fixed White Sword having higher max damage than displayed.
- Fixed Sonic Boom calculating damage differently than what tooltip shows.
- Fixed Sonic Boom critical error when killing an enemy and attempting to set dazed status afterwards.
- Fixed Brawler passive skill applied multiple times.
- Fixed Defence calculation not taking under account curse and disease debuffs.
Changed files in this update