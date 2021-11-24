Eximius 1.1.4 Minor Update - 24th November 2021

Greetings Officers,
A minor balance change and bug fix patch has been released. Below are the details for the patch.
[Balance Changes]
- All Artillery tanks ability cooldowns is increased to 48 seconds from 30 seconds
- AXR Demolisher train cost reduced to 380 / 70 from 450 / 100
- Viper's abilities now will have separate cooldown
- Shockwave damage is decreased to 70 from 83
Cyclone HWS's Artillery is now revamped
- All cyclone ability shots takes slightly longer to hit its target. It will take 1.2 seconds to ascend (from 0.75 seconds) and will fall from a height of 300m at 60m/s ( up from 150m )
- Each Precision Strike shots will fired in a 1.2 second interval.
- Cyclone Heavy Artillery (Reserve Munition) damage increased to 2500 explosive damage over 20m splash from 1500 damage over 8m
- Precision strike and Heavy artillery now has a distinct incoming sound.
- All cyclone shots will now have ambient sound effects that can be heard globally
AXR Structure build time changes
- Power Reactor build time decrease to 20 seconds from 27
- Fabricator build time decrease to 27 seconds from 33
- AXR Turret build time decrease to 20 seconds from 30
[Visual]
- Adjusted mortar trail VFX to make it more visible for RTS
[Fixes]
- Fixed an issue with MULE heal command description mention Field Support
- Fixed an issue with Marine and Demolisher throw grenade / explosive pack command won't work if selected target is an unit
- Fixed an issue with GSF Armory taking extra damage from splash due to armory modules.
- Adjusted AXR Command Center mesh
- Fixed an issue with Cyclone Precision Strike command description says fire 2 rounds instead of 4 rounds
Changed files in this update