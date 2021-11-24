 Skip to content

Eximius: Seize the Frontline update for 24 November 2021

Eximius 1.1.4 Minor Update - 24th November 2021

Build 7769682

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Greetings Officers,

A minor balance change and bug fix patch has been released. Below are the details for the patch.

[Balance Changes]

  • All Artillery tanks ability cooldowns is increased to 48 seconds from 30 seconds
  • AXR Demolisher train cost reduced to 380 / 70 from 450 / 100
  • Viper's abilities now will have separate cooldown
  • Shockwave damage is decreased to 70 from 83

Cyclone HWS's Artillery is now revamped

  • All cyclone ability shots takes slightly longer to hit its target. It will take 1.2 seconds to ascend (from 0.75 seconds) and will fall from a height of 300m at 60m/s ( up from 150m )
  • Each Precision Strike shots will fired in a 1.2 second interval.
  • Cyclone Heavy Artillery (Reserve Munition) damage increased to 2500 explosive damage over 20m splash from 1500 damage over 8m
  • Precision strike and Heavy artillery now has a distinct incoming sound.
  • All cyclone shots will now have ambient sound effects that can be heard globally

AXR Structure build time changes

  • Power Reactor build time decrease to 20 seconds from 27
  • Fabricator build time decrease to 27 seconds from 33
  • AXR Turret build time decrease to 20 seconds from 30

[Visual]

  • Adjusted mortar trail VFX to make it more visible for RTS

[Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue with MULE heal command description mention Field Support
  • Fixed an issue with Marine and Demolisher throw grenade / explosive pack command won't work if selected target is an unit
  • Fixed an issue with GSF Armory taking extra damage from splash due to armory modules.
  • Adjusted AXR Command Center mesh
  • Fixed an issue with Cyclone Precision Strike command description says fire 2 rounds instead of 4 rounds

Changed files in this update

Eximius Content Depot 505741
