Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 24 November 2021

Patch 1.0.16

Patch 1.0.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with workshop maps not loading settings
  • Fixed main menu right column navigation issues
  • Fixes in Pagani Huayra exhaust tuning
  • Fixes in Pagani Zonda car model
  • Fluid caps now unscrews in the right direction
  • Proper exhaust for Pagani Huayra Tempesta
  • Added Jaguar AJ133 engine cover
  • Fixed V8 OHV B engine head look
  • Added 24 new tuning parts :
  • Air Filter (V8 OHV E)
  • Camshaft (I6)
  • Carburetor (2-barrel side draft)
  • Engine Head (I6)
  • Engine Head A (V8 OHV B)
  • Engine Head A (V8 OHV D)
  • Engine Head B (V8 OHV B)
  • Engine Head B (V8 OHV D)
  • Exhaust Manifold (I6)
  • Exhaust Manifold (V8 OHV B)
  • Exhaust Manifold A (V8 DOHC CGM)
  • Exhaust Pipe B
  • Front Exhaust Section (I6)
  • Front Exhaust Section B (I4 B)
  • Intake Manifold (V12)
  • Intake Manifold (V8)
  • Round Air Filter (side draft)
  • Scoop Air Filter
  • Turbocharger (I4 SR20)
  • Ignition Coil (V8 DOHC CGM)
  • Ignition Distributor B
  • Ignition Distributor Cap (I4 DOHC TAE)
  • Ignition Distributor Cap (I6)
  • Ignition Wires (I6)
  • Ignition Wires (V8 OHV B)
  • Ignition Wires (V8 OHV D)

