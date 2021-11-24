Patch 1.0.16

- Fixed bug with workshop maps not loading settings
- Fixed main menu right column navigation issues
- Fixes in Pagani Huayra exhaust tuning
- Fixes in Pagani Zonda car model
- Fluid caps now unscrews in the right direction
- Proper exhaust for Pagani Huayra Tempesta
- Added Jaguar AJ133 engine cover
- Fixed V8 OHV B engine head look
- Added 24 new tuning parts :
- Air Filter (V8 OHV E)
- Camshaft (I6)
- Carburetor (2-barrel side draft)
- Engine Head (I6)
- Engine Head A (V8 OHV B)
- Engine Head A (V8 OHV D)
- Engine Head B (V8 OHV B)
- Engine Head B (V8 OHV D)
- Exhaust Manifold (I6)
- Exhaust Manifold (V8 OHV B)
- Exhaust Manifold A (V8 DOHC CGM)
- Exhaust Pipe B
- Front Exhaust Section (I6)
- Front Exhaust Section B (I4 B)
- Intake Manifold (V12)
- Intake Manifold (V8)
- Round Air Filter (side draft)
- Scoop Air Filter
- Turbocharger (I4 SR20)
- Ignition Coil (V8 DOHC CGM)
- Ignition Distributor B
- Ignition Distributor Cap (I4 DOHC TAE)
- Ignition Distributor Cap (I6)
- Ignition Wires (I6)
- Ignition Wires (V8 OHV B)
- Ignition Wires (V8 OHV D)
Changed files in this update