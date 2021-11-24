Hotfix 0.4.2a

Knock knock, players! We have released a small patch that fixes recently discovered bugs. The patch concerns the test branch of the game.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug with the Hot Potato buff, which sometimes caused the combat to freeze.
- Cards that deal damage to multiple random targets now work correctly if the first hit kills the target.
- Fixed the final fight for Bjorn, now the game will start the correct battle.
- Fixed a bug due to which some buffs from items were displayed as inactive.
- Insubstantiality will no longer be removed if damage was blocked by immunity.
- Sticky Blood now properly regenerates health at end of turn.
- Fire Brothers' armor now properly credits armor.
- Fixed a bug with the same rewards in the " Turmoil" event.
- Added a visual effect for improving the deck.
- Now the rewards in event battles are issued immediately.
- Fixed chance of getting cursed armor if the player already has parts of it.
- Changed the priority and type of damage from the Burning debuff.
- Fixed a bug due to which Bjorn’s form change occurred incorrectly in the Hermit card.
- Fixed errors in the text.
- Fixed dialogue in the “Abandoned village" event.
Thank you for yours bug reports!
Your RedBoon Team 😷
Changed depots in private_beta branch