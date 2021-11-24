 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 24 November 2021

Hotfix 0.4.2a

Hotfix 0.4.2a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Knock knock, players! We have released a small patch that fixes recently discovered bugs. The patch concerns the test branch of the game.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug with the Hot Potato buff, which sometimes caused the combat to freeze.
  • Cards that deal damage to multiple random targets now work correctly if the first hit kills the target.
  • Fixed the final fight for Bjorn, now the game will start the correct battle.
  • Fixed a bug due to which some buffs from items were displayed as inactive.
  • Insubstantiality will no longer be removed if damage was blocked by immunity.
  • Sticky Blood now properly regenerates health at end of turn.
  • Fire Brothers' armor now properly credits armor.
  • Fixed a bug with the same rewards in the " Turmoil" event.
  • Added a visual effect for improving the deck.
  • Now the rewards in event battles are issued immediately.
  • Fixed chance of getting cursed armor if the player already has parts of it.
  • Changed the priority and type of damage from the Burning debuff.
  • Fixed a bug due to which Bjorn’s form change occurred incorrectly in the Hermit card.
  • Fixed errors in the text.
  • Fixed dialogue in the “Abandoned village" event.

Thank you for yours bug reports!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Your RedBoon Team 😷

