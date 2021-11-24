 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 24 November 2021

update 0.7.3

update 0.7.3

Map

Adjusted the E2M3 map in 0.7.2., but tiles that were not textured and some items that were not placed. fixed it.

Settings
  • Added weapon wheel for right and left hand to key bindings.
  • Changed the text "AJAST MOUSE WHEEL" displayed at numeric trillion to red to make it easier to read.
  • Fixed a problem where the InvertX item display would not switch from on.
  • Added "Edge" and "Vig" to CRT mode settings.
Operation Explanation

Changed the image in the operation description from black to transparent.

Performance
  • Changed the code to limit the draw distance of lighting for better performance.
  • Adjusted code to limit reflections of materials with low reflectivity for better performance.

