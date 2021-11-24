Update: 0.31

Misc
- New exterior rooms have been added to various levels.
- "wake up at danger level #" isn't mentioned anymore in the tooltip for sleeping guards in levels with no alarm.
- Emerald theft (part 2): exit is modified to avoid accidentally finishing the level
- Hidden buttons are more noticeable
- Items on the ground now have a shadow to more easily distinguish them from items carried by a character.
- Tooltip rendering is improved (quicker and more robust)
- Dialog UI size is more consistent with the screen resolution
Fixes
- UI scales less aggressively, which should fix most issues with too big UIs.
- Fix "all guards are alerted/enraged at danger level #" difficulty settings were always considered on.
- Emerald theft (part 1): the exit was opening after only one of the two required main levers was used
- Fix "fog" effect and hints appearing during dialogs in newly scouted areas.
- Fix ability bar was sometimes visible during dialogs
- Fix typo in the drowsy curse
Changed files in this update