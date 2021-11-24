 Skip to content

Spirited Thief Playtest update for 24 November 2021

Update: 0.31

Share · View all patches · Build 7769187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Misc

  • New exterior rooms have been added to various levels.
  • "wake up at danger level #" isn't mentioned anymore in the tooltip for sleeping guards in levels with no alarm.
  • Emerald theft (part 2): exit is modified to avoid accidentally finishing the level
  • Hidden buttons are more noticeable
  • Items on the ground now have a shadow to more easily distinguish them from items carried by a character.
  • Tooltip rendering is improved (quicker and more robust)
  • Dialog UI size is more consistent with the screen resolution

Fixes

  • UI scales less aggressively, which should fix most issues with too big UIs.
  • Fix "all guards are alerted/enraged at danger level #" difficulty settings were always considered on.
  • Emerald theft (part 1): the exit was opening after only one of the two required main levers was used
  • Fix "fog" effect and hints appearing during dialogs in newly scouted areas.
  • Fix ability bar was sometimes visible during dialogs
  • Fix typo in the drowsy curse

Changed files in this update

Spirited Thief Playtest Windows Content Depot 1727341
  Loading history…
Spirited Thief Playtest Linux Content Depot 1727342
  Loading history…
