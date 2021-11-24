 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 24 November 2021

Update notes 17.11.2021-24.11.2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance: Increased fuel value of oil.
  • Balance: Reduced the charge amount in mission 8 to 25 per monument.
  • Balance: The custom scenarios now start with both extra colonists and the default materials.
  • Campaign: Added dialogue for the bonus missions.
  • Campaign: Added dialogue for the epilogue.
  • Campaign: Added some wild tomatoes and berries to story mission 1.
  • Fixed: Alt-clicking while over the UI no longer triggers the building cloning.
  • Fixed: Building preview icon and text size depending on resolution.
  • Fixed: Dialogues not showing when you have a modifier key pressed.
  • Fixed: Enemy camps not disappearing from tracker after last patch.
  • Fixed: Issues regarding the charge objectives in mission 8.
  • Fixed: Links between islands on the world map not showing in the correct color.
  • Fixed: Miners ignoring nearby stockpiles.
  • Fixed: Removed small black rectangle showing when no messages are active.
  • Fixed: Stockpiling after mining not working if there is a depot etc. under construction.
  • Fixed: The minable panel for a plant now shows a shovel as the recommended type.
  • Fixed: Toggling a building during upgrade cancelling the upgrade and leaving the resources reserved.
  • Fixed: Wrong description in train tutorial.
  • Fixed: You can no longer build belts over roads.
  • Gameplay: Construction mining jobs will no longer mine mountains that are not accessible.
  • Gameplay: Removed settled colonists sending you money, as they no longer settle down.
  • Gameplay: When adding a type to a depot, exit hopper preferences will only be updated when they accept nothing.
  • Localization: Added German localization for the story missions.
  • Misc: A dialogue that was shown will no longer show again when you reload a game.
  • Misc: Preparing for release, I'm removing community localizations which are outdated. If you like to update the translations, please feel free to publish them as a mod. That way you'll also be able to interact with your players more easily. Thank you!
  • Misc: To skip a dialogue, now alt-right-click on "continue...".
  • Misc: You can now change the zoom speed in the settings.
  • UI: Clicking on the "construction in progress"-text on an upgradable building now takes you to the worker doing it.

