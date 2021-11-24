Update notes 17.11.2021-24.11.2021

- Balance: Increased fuel value of oil.
- Balance: Reduced the charge amount in mission 8 to 25 per monument.
- Balance: The custom scenarios now start with both extra colonists and the default materials.
- Campaign: Added dialogue for the bonus missions.
- Campaign: Added dialogue for the epilogue.
- Campaign: Added some wild tomatoes and berries to story mission 1.
- Fixed: Alt-clicking while over the UI no longer triggers the building cloning.
- Fixed: Building preview icon and text size depending on resolution.
- Fixed: Dialogues not showing when you have a modifier key pressed.
- Fixed: Enemy camps not disappearing from tracker after last patch.
- Fixed: Issues regarding the charge objectives in mission 8.
- Fixed: Links between islands on the world map not showing in the correct color.
- Fixed: Miners ignoring nearby stockpiles.
- Fixed: Removed small black rectangle showing when no messages are active.
- Fixed: Stockpiling after mining not working if there is a depot etc. under construction.
- Fixed: The minable panel for a plant now shows a shovel as the recommended type.
- Fixed: Toggling a building during upgrade cancelling the upgrade and leaving the resources reserved.
- Fixed: Wrong description in train tutorial.
- Fixed: You can no longer build belts over roads.
- Gameplay: Construction mining jobs will no longer mine mountains that are not accessible.
- Gameplay: Removed settled colonists sending you money, as they no longer settle down.
- Gameplay: When adding a type to a depot, exit hopper preferences will only be updated when they accept nothing.
- Localization: Added German localization for the story missions.
- Misc: A dialogue that was shown will no longer show again when you reload a game.
- Misc: Preparing for release, I'm removing community localizations which are outdated. If you like to update the translations, please feel free to publish them as a mod. That way you'll also be able to interact with your players more easily. Thank you!
- Misc: To skip a dialogue, now alt-right-click on "continue...".
- Misc: You can now change the zoom speed in the settings.
- UI: Clicking on the "construction in progress"-text on an upgradable building now takes you to the worker doing it.
Kubifaktorium update for 24 November 2021
Update notes 17.11.2021-24.11.2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
- Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update