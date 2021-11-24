Update to v1.0.1.1. - LIVE VERSION

Hello everyone!
We have a new build for the Public Stage adding a great and useful QoL feature: Drag and Drop!
- Scarecrow as a new piece of decorative furniture
- New dialogue sounds (together 4 new voice colors): including Farewell, First time greeting, Greeting, Vendor
- Clicking in inventory on armor slot changes item selection to that item
- Clicking in inventory on quick slot changes item selection to that item
- Added "priority" parameter in consumption for "people needs UI"
- Drag and drop in inventory from item to quick slot
- Drag and drop to change item quick slot index from one to another
- Drag and drop items on character portrait makes character equip it
- Drag and drop items on mount portrait makes mount equip it
- Drag and drop item on armor slot to equip it
- Drag and drop items out of inventory to remove them from the inventory
- Drag and drop items works with trading and transferring
- Consuming items by drag and dropping it on the character's portrait
- Sorting in management "buildings" tab
- Sorting in management "people" tab
- Sorting for inhabitants and buildings in assignment UIs
- Achievement with interaction on a field larger than 6x6
- Several flying plants
- Sometimes some NPCs don't go to work after loading the game
- Sometimes some NPCs hang in the air after loading the game
- Sometimes NPC may start working at the same workbench the player is working at
- Clicking on "Free Up Workstation" and moving the NPC will block the workbench
- Workers harvested incorrect amounts of grain when a sector of the field was partially scythed
- Pressing space while crouching did not stop player from crouching
- Horizontal sensitivity value no longer affects the turning speed of mount
- Character stands perpendicular to the ground after dismounting on sloped terrain
- Sometimes character appears far from mount and then move quickly near mount when dismounting
- Possibility to open inventory while moving for interaction or performing interaction with animal
- Camera FoV not resetting when getting on a mount while aiming
- Camera moving too far back when looking up with head bobbing disabled
- Interacting with cauldron in kitchen did not lighting up the grate
- Simple sack interact animation
- Crafting a waterskin with water at well adds another empty waterskin
- Crafting wine from juice makes an extra empty wine bottle
- No notification about removed items during crafting
- Selection changing too fast if other input was held
- Double colon in "New field" quest
- When inventory is sorted by condition, removing an item of a set condition causes the next item with the same name to be selected, not the next item in the list
- Pressing button for starting game 2 times in a row results in bugged background
- Looking at the cauldron in the kitchen sometimes showed grate interaction instead
- Mothers holding invisible infants
- Changing tool while aiming with the bow would keep right hand in aiming state for short time
- Washing in washtub consumed stamina
- Horses weight isn't displaying in coloured numbers when using the open saddlebags and being overloaded, but is when checking by pressing H in players inventory
- NPCs that leave the player's village don't disappear when a season or day is skipped
- Bandits don't react when the player shoots them with a bow or crossbow from a distance
- NPC jerking when walking
- Reduced stuttering when turning the mount
- Other village husbandry animal that bled out far away from player didn't decrease his dynasty reputation on death
- Position of planer in woodshed for male NPCs
- Rendering optimizations
- Added Broadleaf Plantain to starting inventory
- Before interacting with the furniture, the NPCs check that someone is not standing and blocking the furniture
- Sowing animation now doesn't cancel after interacting with field chunk
- Filling waterskin, bucket or lighting a campfire no longer consumes stamina
- Reduced jittering of knees/legs for horse and donkey when standing still
- Updated the way game counts selling stolen items towards achievement
- Replaced waterskin with wine bottle in barrel crafting animations
- Polish updated
- German updated
- Dutch updated
- Swedish updated
- Upgrading a building with the ""Master of Destruction"" skill returns 50% of resources
