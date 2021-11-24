 Skip to content

Medieval Dynasty update for 24 November 2021

Update to v1.0.1.1. - LIVE VERSION

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have a new build for the Public Stage adding a great and useful QoL feature: Drag and Drop!

  • Scarecrow as a new piece of decorative furniture
  • New dialogue sounds (together 4 new voice colors): including Farewell, First time greeting, Greeting, Vendor
  • Clicking in inventory on armor slot changes item selection to that item
  • Clicking in inventory on quick slot changes item selection to that item
  • Added "priority" parameter in consumption for "people needs UI"
  • Drag and drop in inventory from item to quick slot
  • Drag and drop to change item quick slot index from one to another
  • Drag and drop items on character portrait makes character equip it
  • Drag and drop items on mount portrait makes mount equip it
  • Drag and drop item on armor slot to equip it
  • Drag and drop items out of inventory to remove them from the inventory
  • Drag and drop items works with trading and transferring
  • Consuming items by drag and dropping it on the character's portrait
  • Sorting in management "buildings" tab
  • Sorting in management "people" tab
  • Sorting for inhabitants and buildings in assignment UIs

  • Achievement with interaction on a field larger than 6x6
  • Several flying plants
  • Sometimes some NPCs don't go to work after loading the game
  • Sometimes some NPCs hang in the air after loading the game
  • Sometimes NPC may start working at the same workbench the player is working at
  • Clicking on "Free Up Workstation" and moving the NPC will block the workbench
  • Workers harvested incorrect amounts of grain when a sector of the field was partially scythed
  • Pressing space while crouching did not stop player from crouching
  • Horizontal sensitivity value no longer affects the turning speed of mount
  • Character stands perpendicular to the ground after dismounting on sloped terrain
  • Sometimes character appears far from mount and then move quickly near mount when dismounting
  • Possibility to open inventory while moving for interaction or performing interaction with animal
  • Camera FoV not resetting when getting on a mount while aiming
  • Camera moving too far back when looking up with head bobbing disabled
  • Interacting with cauldron in kitchen did not lighting up the grate
  • Simple sack interact animation
  • Crafting a waterskin with water at well adds another empty waterskin
  • Crafting wine from juice makes an extra empty wine bottle
  • No notification about removed items during crafting
  • Selection changing too fast if other input was held
  • Double colon in "New field" quest
  • When inventory is sorted by condition, removing an item of a set condition causes the next item with the same name to be selected, not the next item in the list
  • Pressing button for starting game 2 times in a row results in bugged background
  • Looking at the cauldron in the kitchen sometimes showed grate interaction instead
  • Mothers holding invisible infants
  • Changing tool while aiming with the bow would keep right hand in aiming state for short time
  • Washing in washtub consumed stamina
  • Horses weight isn't displaying in coloured numbers when using the open saddlebags and being overloaded, but is when checking by pressing H in players inventory
  • NPCs that leave the player's village don't disappear when a season or day is skipped
  • Bandits don't react when the player shoots them with a bow or crossbow from a distance
  • NPC jerking when walking
  • Reduced stuttering when turning the mount
  • Other village husbandry animal that bled out far away from player didn't decrease his dynasty reputation on death
  • Position of planer in woodshed for male NPCs

  • Rendering optimizations
  • Added Broadleaf Plantain to starting inventory
  • Before interacting with the furniture, the NPCs check that someone is not standing and blocking the furniture
  • Sowing animation now doesn't cancel after interacting with field chunk
  • Filling waterskin, bucket or lighting a campfire no longer consumes stamina
  • Reduced jittering of knees/legs for horse and donkey when standing still
  • Updated the way game counts selling stolen items towards achievement
  • Replaced waterskin with wine bottle in barrel crafting animations
  • Polish updated
  • German updated
  • Dutch updated
  • Swedish updated
  • Upgrading a building with the ""Master of Destruction"" skill returns 50% of resources

