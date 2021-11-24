 Skip to content

Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal update for 24 November 2021

1.8 Cross-platform multi-player

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multi-player

  • Play against anyone over internet on PC/Mac/iOS/Android
  • Turn-by-turn asynchronous 2-player game. You don't need to both connected at the same time
  • Take your time to play against a challenging human opponent
  • The game state is automatically saved in the cloud
  • Login and notifications by email
  • Less cheat opportunity
  • The multi-player is free for the time being. If run-time costs of the online architecture become expensive, then a small fee may be asked to players

1.8

Log

  • Display the day of event
  • Select a hex number in a log event to center the map on it

Map

  • The map is now entirely displayed in 2D
  • The zoom has less inertia

Fog of War

  • Non-disclosure in the log or damage window of accurate info on damage enemy ships
  • Sunk ships should not be automatically as sunk at the end of battle. Another round of air observation might be needed
  • Sunk ships during battle could still be possible mistaken
  • Airstrikes may be detected across several phases, possibly increasing intelligence on them

Miscellaneous

  • Support request, chosen options & modules available on each saved game tile
  • TF Merge: some rules were not always enforced when all ships were stacked on left or right panel

