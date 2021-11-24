1.8 Cross-platform multi-player

Multi-player
- Play against anyone over internet on PC/Mac/iOS/Android
- Turn-by-turn asynchronous 2-player game. You don't need to both connected at the same time
- Take your time to play against a challenging human opponent
- The game state is automatically saved in the cloud
- Login and notifications by email
- Less cheat opportunity
- The multi-player is free for the time being. If run-time costs of the online architecture become expensive, then a small fee may be asked to players
1.8
Log
- Display the day of event
- Select a hex number in a log event to center the map on it
Map
- The map is now entirely displayed in 2D
- The zoom has less inertia
Fog of War
- Non-disclosure in the log or damage window of accurate info on damage enemy ships
- Sunk ships should not be automatically as sunk at the end of battle. Another round of air observation might be needed
- Sunk ships during battle could still be possible mistaken
- Airstrikes may be detected across several phases, possibly increasing intelligence on them
Miscellaneous
- Support request, chosen options & modules available on each saved game tile
- TF Merge: some rules were not always enforced when all ships were stacked on left or right panel
Changed files in this update