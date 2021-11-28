It was worth the wait!

Here are just some of the enhancements.
Video editing:
- Audio tools Compressor and Gate will fix clips with poor sound. You can reduce the difference between loud and soft noise and set the decibel level
- Audio effects Overload, Oscillation, and Vibrato for sound distortion
- Sound visualizer. You won’t ever jump in your chair because of the unexpectedly loud noises. Thanks to the visualizer, you can now see the volume levels and smooth out noise jumps
Screen recording:
- Windows 11 support — good news for Windows users!
Conversion:
- AI Upscaling: increase video resolution before the conversion — with no quality loss
The new version also has a Bright theme: switch while editing videos at daytime. With Movavi Video Suite 22, you can also get effects sets, such as Handy Set, Let’s Start a Vlog, VHS, and more. Neon titles, dynamic transitions, and thematic stickers will help you to impress your viewers.