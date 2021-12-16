Firewatch Update, December 15, 2021:

- Sony DualShock 3, DualShock 4, DualSense, Microsoft Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series controllers will now be auto-detected (without need of any third party software).
- Nintendo Switch Pro controllers are also supported (wireless only).
- Pressing buttons on an input device will automatically switch in-game controller icons to match.
- Pickup items such as turtles and beer cans should no longer fall through the world.
- Several rare save/load bugs have been addressed.
- Graphics performance improvements.
- [Mac OS] Rendering, performance, and battery-life improvements when running on a Metal-supported device.
Firewatch update for 16 December 2021
