Firewatch update for 16 December 2021

Firewatch Update, December 15, 2021:

December 15, 2021 · Build 7768863

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sony DualShock 3, DualShock 4, DualSense, Microsoft Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series controllers will now be auto-detected (without need of any third party software).
  • Nintendo Switch Pro controllers are also supported (wireless only). ​
  • Pressing buttons on an input device will automatically switch in-game controller icons to match.
  • Pickup items such as turtles and beer cans should no longer fall through the world.
  • Several rare save/load bugs have been addressed.
  • Graphics performance improvements.
  • [Mac OS] Rendering, performance, and battery-life improvements when running on a Metal-supported device.

Firewatch Win x64 Depot 383871
Firewatch Mac x64 Depot 383872
Firewatch Linux x64 Depot 383874
