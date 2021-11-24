Next Space Rebels v1.6 live!

We just upload the first Next Space Rebels patch (version 1.6) with some first fixes.
- mouse scroll wheel should work better
- several UI fixes
- tweaks of several parts, challenges and tags
- fixed issue that prevented the 'Free Network' ending (pay Radik and don't use the auto orbit swivel to achieve this ending)
- no audio stutter when loading time lapse
- button in settings to reset position of design UI parts
- fixed missing wall in a time lapse scene
- fixed issues using a controller to buy parts in the shop
- fixed monetary revenue at highest NSR rank
- fixed progression lock when final challenge somehow got achieved without triggering cutscene
- can scroll in credits
- challenge from story doesn't appear in creative mode anymore
- 'Collector' achievement can now also be gained in creative mode (by collecting all parts over multiple playthroughs)
From now on we will start digging into the late-game performance problems that some of you are experiencing. Hopefully we can come up with a fix for that soon! Please keep reporting issues if you encounter them.
Changed files in this update