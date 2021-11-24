 Skip to content

Next Space Rebels update for 24 November 2021

Next Space Rebels v1.6 live!

Next Space Rebels v1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just upload the first Next Space Rebels patch (version 1.6) with some first fixes.

  • mouse scroll wheel should work better
  • several UI fixes
  • tweaks of several parts, challenges and tags
  • fixed issue that prevented the 'Free Network' ending (pay Radik and don't use the auto orbit swivel to achieve this ending)
  • no audio stutter when loading time lapse
  • button in settings to reset position of design UI parts
  • fixed missing wall in a time lapse scene
  • fixed issues using a controller to buy parts in the shop
  • fixed monetary revenue at highest NSR rank
  • fixed progression lock when final challenge somehow got achieved without triggering cutscene
  • can scroll in credits
  • challenge from story doesn't appear in creative mode anymore
  • 'Collector' achievement can now also be gained in creative mode (by collecting all parts over multiple playthroughs)

From now on we will start digging into the late-game performance problems that some of you are experiencing. Hopefully we can come up with a fix for that soon! Please keep reporting issues if you encounter them.

