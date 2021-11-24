Hotfix for 2.6

Hey,
If you noticed a tiny patch we've just pushed out a hotfix for a few small problems.
Crash & serious bugs:
- Fix broken animation with Drifter weapons on Scarecrow, Santa, Cultist and Snowman skins
- Fix Guacamelee lore room not appearing if the option "deactivate lore rooms" is activated
- Fix Crash with Pure Nail weapon in backpack
- Fix Crash with Skull Bone weapon during whirlwind attack
Gameplay bugs:
- Fix Giant Staff weapon parry
- Fix Face Flask not applying damage buff
- Fix Face Flask breaking kill streak
- Fix heal on Parry cooldown
- Fix mod related UI input scheme
- Fix Flawless Giant skin colors
Cheers,
Matt, EE & MT
