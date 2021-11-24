 Skip to content

Dead Cells update for 24 November 2021

Hotfix for 2.6

Dead Cells update for 24 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

If you noticed a tiny patch we've just pushed out a hotfix for a few small problems.

Crash & serious bugs:

  • Fix broken animation with Drifter weapons on Scarecrow, Santa, Cultist and Snowman skins
  • Fix Guacamelee lore room not appearing if the option "deactivate lore rooms" is activated
  • Fix Crash with Pure Nail weapon in backpack
  • Fix Crash with Skull Bone weapon during whirlwind attack

Gameplay bugs:

  • Fix Giant Staff weapon parry
  • Fix Face Flask not applying damage buff
  • Fix Face Flask breaking kill streak
  • Fix heal on Parry cooldown
  • Fix mod related UI input scheme
  • Fix Flawless Giant skin colors

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT

