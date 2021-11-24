21112401_1.0.4 PatchNote

System
- The problem of equipment dismounting when the inventory is full has been fixed.
Interface
- Added notification when there is a friend request.
- The problem that the interface was displayed abnormally when pressing the esc button during character drawing has been fixed.
Game Play
- Fixed the issue where Wild Island's resources were depleted faster than intended.
- The problem that occurred when entering the Wild Island as a Thunder Ranger character has been fixed.
Changed files in this update