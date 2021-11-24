 Skip to content

Blocktopia update for 24 November 2021

21112401_1.0.4 PatchNote

Build 7768648

System

  • The problem of equipment dismounting when the inventory is full has been fixed.

Interface

  • Added notification when there is a friend request.
  • The problem that the interface was displayed abnormally when pressing the esc button during character drawing has been fixed.

Game Play

  • Fixed the issue where Wild Island's resources were depleted faster than intended.
  • The problem that occurred when entering the Wild Island as a Thunder Ranger character has been fixed.

