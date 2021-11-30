ver 2.11 update!

The format of the save data will be changed in this update because the previous save data could not be read between different PCs. The format conversion will be done automatically when the game is first started after the update.
("Now Saving..." will be displayed on the title menu. The conversion will be finished in a moment)
[ Improvement ]
- Added "Gamepad vibration on/off" to the settings.
- The value now turns yellow when the number of scraps is at its maximum.
[ Adjustment ]
- Adjusted the gamepad vibration to be too strong.
- Mimics now appear in the last dungeon on Impossible+ difficulty.
- Mimic Detector equipment no longer unlocks when entering the last dungeon.
- Slightly lowered the life of enemies after the middle level of the initial four-attribute dungeon.
- Reduced the scrap cost of warp portal.
- Ammo generator can now be equipped in the event dungeon.
- Reduced the speed of the Union's top-ranked guided projectiles.
- Faster attack cycle for Mega Mushrooms.
[ Fixes ]
- Changed save data format.
- Fixed a case where multiple sound effects still occurred when simultaneously destroying needle bullets.
- The time display flag in the event dungeon is now independent from the settings menu.
- Fixed a case where the first message at the entrance of the last dungeon could be canceled.
- Fixed a case where the left and right keys could be used to move items when displaying order details in the potion sales menu.
Changed files in this update