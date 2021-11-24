HQ OVERHAUL UPDATE (V0.5.29)

This update significantly improves the game for first time players, including an overhauled HQ, shooting range, and tutorial. It also adds the Collectables Shelf for an upcoming new feature... ːcoolendoː
I'm working on the big final 1.0 release, but I decided it would be better to release some of the content I have available across a few updates in the meantime instead of going too long without any updates at all.
NEW/CHANGED:
- Complete overhaul of all HQ assets
- Complete overhaul of shooting range
- Overhauled tutorial
- Images and diagrams added to tutorial
- Adjusted shotgun shell grab position
- Adjusted SMG clip grab position
- Adjusted Chaos Compound graphics
- Scattered weapons return to gun racks
- Added many interactable items to HQ (you can open / close the cupboards, fridge, oven etc.)
FIXED:
- Teleporting in tutorial makes weapons reset
- Killing yourself in setup soft-locks game
- Non-tutorial weapons dropping when leaving tutorial
- Open laser rifles flying out of gun racks
P.S. You may need to restart Steam for changes to take place. Please report any issues to the forums. You can always roll back to an older version in the BETAS tab under right-clicking COMPOUND and selecting Properties. Thank you for playing COMPOUND!
Changed files in this update