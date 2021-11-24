 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 24 November 2021

Update 1.4.4

Build 7767951

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.4.4

Fixes:

-Nerfed shadow and blood set items

-Increased Crab growth size per level

-Some other stuff

Improvements and new content:

-Still working on the UI little by little thank you for your patience

-Changed default chat to global

-Added Toxic Jilly Fish monster

-Added Human Lieutenant boss to HC Mining Camp (warning hard)

-Added Doom Skull Item

-Buffed Wulv Pounce skill to now stun on hit

-Buffed Wulv Sharpen skill to now deal more damage

-Changed the meat quest in town

