Update 1.4.4
Fixes:
-Nerfed shadow and blood set items
-Increased Crab growth size per level
-Some other stuff
Improvements and new content:
-Still working on the UI little by little thank you for your patience
-Changed default chat to global
-Added Toxic Jilly Fish monster
-Added Human Lieutenant boss to HC Mining Camp (warning hard)
-Added Doom Skull Item
-Buffed Wulv Pounce skill to now stun on hit
-Buffed Wulv Sharpen skill to now deal more damage
-Changed the meat quest in town
