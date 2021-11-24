 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

KurtzPel update for 24 November 2021

November 24th 2021 KP Shop Item Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7767912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Chasers!

Here are the limited special sales and packages for Black Friday in KurtzPel starting November 24th, 2021.

Black Friday Sale

Sale Duration:

Sale Items:

1. 30% off permanent Costume Set Packages

  1. Outfit, Accessories, Undergarment Package
  2. Weapon Package (Weapon Select Cube x2)

2. 32% - 40% off on Costume Lucky Box

Costume Set Lucky Boxes will be on special limited sale.

They will not be available once the sale period ends!

Get up to 40% off on Costume Set Lucky Boxes, which randomly picks 1 costume piece.

  1. Special Costume Set Lucky Box: A box that randomly gives 1 of (Outfit, Accessory, Undergarment) from 1 of Frill & Sporty Swimsuit, Jiangshi, Frost Flower, Mini Wedding Costume Sets. Chances for each costume set are equal.

  2. Special Costume Weapon Lucky Box: A box that randomly gives 1 of Cool Dessert, Jiangshi, Frost Flower, Mini Wedding Costume Weapon Select Tickets, 2 times. Chances for each Costume Weapon Select Ticket are equal.

  3. Special Emote Lucky Box: A box that randomly gives 1 of Inflatable Tube, Watermelon Smash, Jiangshi Jump, Throw Candy, Throw Bouquet, Propose Emotes. Chances for each Emote are equal.

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.