OACM Update v2.02

Online Adult Content Manager v2.02 is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- Updated for new Local Content Manager DLC (Coming Soon) - OACM is now ready to handle the new Local Content Manager DLC when it releases.
- Czech Language Fix - Czech language has been fixed and working correctly.
- Browser Setup Update - Updated browser setup description with buttons to Steam & video guides on how to set it up.
- Tips Updated - Info on how the Local Content Manager DLC opens up more URL functionality.
- DLC Links - DLC text now has links to appropriate Steam DLC pages.
Cheers.
Kink Master Studios.
Discovered DLC bug with MacOS, possible this bug is also happening on Linux. Working on a fix ASAP.
Changed files in this update