Online Adult Content Manager update for 24 November 2021

OACM Update v2.02

24 November 2021

Features & improvements include:

  • Updated for new Local Content Manager DLC (Coming Soon) - OACM is now ready to handle the new Local Content Manager DLC when it releases.
  • Czech Language Fix - Czech language has been fixed and working correctly.
  • Browser Setup Update - Updated browser setup description with buttons to Steam & video guides on how to set it up.
  • Tips Updated - Info on how the Local Content Manager DLC opens up more URL functionality.
  • DLC Links - DLC text now has links to appropriate Steam DLC pages.

Discovered DLC bug with MacOS, possible this bug is also happening on Linux. Working on a fix ASAP.

