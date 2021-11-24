Steam Pixark 1.145 Thanksgiving Patch Notes

Thanksgiving Gameplay

Thanksgiving Banquet

Place six different Thanksgiving dishes on the Thanksgiving Dining Table, and then press E to enjoy the treat and be rewarded with the Thanksgiving Buff. Placing Roasted Turkey right at the center of the Thanksgiving Dining Table will bring something special to Explorers.

Pardoned Turkey Event

In the Noviceland biome, Explorers may find wild Turkeys locked in cages. Players will need to break the cage to free the Turkeys. Once they are freed, Turkeys will drop Turkey eggs that provide rewards.

While freeing the caged Turkeys, explorers have a 30% chance of running into special Pardoned Turkey. Killing the Pardoned Turkey will drop the event item “Turkey Feather,” which can be used to summon Dodorex.



Turkey Challenge - Summoning Dodorex

Upon collecting a certain amount of Turkey Feathers, explorers can use them to summon either a Dodorex (20 mins at 90% chance) or a Dodorex (Permanent at 10% chance) at a cooking pot.

Dodorex

In the world of Pixark, even the weakest and humblest beings have dreams of becoming something stronger. And the Dodo, who is bullied by everyone, may become an existence to be feared by everyone. Legend has it that some dodos with exceptional talent were blessed by the ancestors of the dodo family and evolved into the most powerful Dodorex. Of course the legend is just a legend, in fact, people believe that Dodorex may be the descendants of Tyrannosaurus rex genetically modified by aliens. The biggest basis for this idea is that people have not yet found evidence of the existence of wild Dodorex.

Tamed Dodorex can bite (LMB) and shoot flames (RMB)

Thanksgiving Items:

Thanksgiving Decor:

May drop from the Supply Drop and the Turkey Egg rewards from Pardoned Turkey Event:

Thanksgiving Dining Table

Thanksgiving Chair

Thanksgiving Recliner

Thanksgiving Curtain

Thanksgiving Decor Balloon

Thanksgiving Wall Decor

Thanksgiving Dishes

May drop from the Supply Drop and the Turkey Egg rewards from Pardoned Turkey Event.

Roasted Turkey

Pumpkin Pie

Beef Wellington

Salad

Brownie

Sweet Potato

Thanksgiving Equipment Skin

Turkey Hat

May drop from the Supply Drop and the Turkey Egg rewards from Pardoned Turkey Event.





Drum-Stick

May drop from the Supply Drop and the Turkey Egg rewards from Pardoned Turkey Event.

Farmer’s Fork

May drop from the Supply Drop and the Turkey Egg rewards from Pardoned Turkey Event.



_Dodo Chief Hat

_Can be crafted using 30 Turkey Feathers at Tailor’s Workbench.

Can only be equipped on Dodorexes.



New items and Optimizations:

Skeleton horse is the most reliable partner of its knight. Wearing a set of knight armor can allow a skeleton horse to burst out more powerful energy, making its burning hell flames into a more scorching red hellfire. It also will cloak the skeleton horse with more defensive armor.

Effect: All damage is increased by 50%; damage taken is reduced by 50%; Sacrifice and flame path can deal damage to other fire creatures.

Knight Armor Set:

Can be crafted at tailor’s workbench with turkey feathers

Head：10 turkey feathers

Top：5 turkey feathers

Bottom：5 turkey feathers

Hand：5 turkey feathers

Foot：5 turkey feathers

Wearing a set of Knight Armor will empower the skeleton horse while riding.

Knight Shield/Sword

Can be crafted at tailor’s workbench with turkey feathers

Knight Shield：10 turkey feathers

Knight Sword：20 turkey feathers





Wyvern armor set upgrade

Equipping a set of wyvern armor on wyverns will enable the “Bless of the Ancient Wyvern King” buff, increase their attack damage by 20% and upgrade their RMB skills.

Fire wyvern: Its flame will have explosive effects. The target inflicted by the explosion will take more damage in a small period of time.

Poison wyvern: The poison will inflict a slowing effect.

Lightning wyvern: Its lightning will Inflict a short time immobilization effect on the target and a small area around it.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where cloning rock drakes will consume a wrong amount of tek resources than expected.

