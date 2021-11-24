Patch notes for Nov 23, 2021

The Sci-Fi pack is still in development, but in the mean time please enjoy fixes to a few bugs:
- Witch can now transform a tile she is stuck inside, to help avoid soft locks
- Slightly increase distance of Wolfman pounce to make crossing 2-tile gaps easier
- Tweak bats to turn around if they would otherwise be held in place by wind
- Add superheart, jawbreaker color, and 2x indicators on the right side of the HUD
- Allow scarecrows, gems, and candy corn to be flipped by the monster flipper
- Increase max number of sounds playing at once from 8 to 32
- Reduce volume of Gorka boulder noise
- Fix possibility to "miss" a level exit if you hit spikes on the same frame
- Fix secret passage over bricks looking the same as bricks in the editor
- Fix mouse cursor not being hidden during keyboard gameplay
- Fix Poltergeists losing their tile when captured by Yerfdog or Witch
- Fix spiders jiggling rapidly when colliding with a wall to their left/right
- Fix exits being stuck closed on maps filled to the limit with candy corn
- Fix bug where bats could sometimes go up through a trap door
- Hopefully fix bug where 1-pixel gaps could appear in the tile map on zoomed-in levels
Also, since these weren't posted to Steam yet, here's the past patch notes so far:
Patch notes for Nov 7, 2021
- Uncap framerate of menus and editor
- Improve Yerfdog's manueverability on ice to match other characters
- Tweak editor gamepad shortcuts: LB/RB cycle tiles, LT/RT cycle tabs
- Invisible triggers are now easier to see in the editor
- Fix trap door animations
- Fix color blocks fading into existence too slowly in some situations
- Fix Wolf and Ranger getting an extra double-jump when walking off a ledge
- Allow Wolf and Ranger to double-jump even when already travelling upwards
- Fix H.S.Ninja sliding while stuck to the ceiling if he jumped off of ice
- Fix princesses and baby penguins not returning rock candy to homes and exits
Patch notes for Nov 3, 2021
- Add "Copy Link" button to level details
- Using "Recommendations" or "My Levels" no longer resets your custom search
- Reduce the volume of the water splash sound
- Set a generous maximum speed limit to help keep physics stable
- Make the Penguin's dash deal damage immediately, rather than after a wind-up distance
- Slightly improve the display of level rankings and award pop-ups
- Fix crates not crushing bats, grues, &c. in situations when they should
- Fix flipped Gorkas not having alternate timing when they should
- Fix Crows not bouncing early when their rider hits the ceiling
- Fix a possible cause of "Download Problem"
- Fix lava blocks only dealing damage on alternate frames
- Fix mouse wheel allowing access to locked tiles
- Fix floating upside-down crates causing homicidal plants to drift upward
- Fix a possible method for winning a level without rescuing all Princesses
- Fix a Poltergeist-possessed Kid counting for the "level has a Kid?" check when it shouldn't
Patch notes for Nov 1, 2021
- You can no longer jump when bouncing on shrooms (which could result in either a higher or lower bounce)
- Gargoyles/Crows/etc. should now work again
- Platforms now stop your sliding after ice
- Icicles now act more like reverse crates (fixes continuous splashing)
- Fix Wolfman pounce and dive animations having a janky final frame
- Fix Esc on level details so it goes back to results instead of quitting
