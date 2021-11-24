 Skip to content

Ardarium update for 24 November 2021

1.102

Share · View all patches · Build 7767398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reset version numbers so the last one was 1.101 and this is 1.102.
  • Added visual indicators showing which settlements are at war and who their targets are.
  • Fixed glitch where if you started a map with the exact same aspect ratio as your display/game window then the moon turned purple.
  • Many small improvements to pathing and ai.
  • More balancing of temperature, pressure, humidity, plant growth rate, and other things to make the world more dynamic and less homogenous.

