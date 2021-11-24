- Reset version numbers so the last one was 1.101 and this is 1.102.
- Added visual indicators showing which settlements are at war and who their targets are.
- Fixed glitch where if you started a map with the exact same aspect ratio as your display/game window then the moon turned purple.
- Many small improvements to pathing and ai.
- More balancing of temperature, pressure, humidity, plant growth rate, and other things to make the world more dynamic and less homogenous.
Ardarium update for 24 November 2021
1.102
Patchnotes via Steam Community
