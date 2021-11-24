 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 24 November 2021

ClientVersion 5094

Build 7767099

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • DOTA_Popup_CardPack_ClickToOpen_Region: Click to open a pack for the {s:region_name} regionClick to open a pack for<br /><span class=\"RegionName\">the {s:region_name} region</span>
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub4Text1b: Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota.<br>Team Packs can be purchased directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section.Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota.<br>Team Packs will be available for purchase directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section as teams submit their Supporters Club bundles in the near future.
  • DOTA_FantasyScorePeriod: Score for this Period

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 4 Depot 381453
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
