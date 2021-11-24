Dota 2 update for 24 November 2021
ClientVersion 5094
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_Popup_CardPack_ClickToOpen_Region:
Click to open a pack for the {s:region_name} region›
- DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub4Text1b:
Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota.<br>Team Packs can be purchased directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section.›
- DOTA_FantasyScorePeriod:
Extra notes