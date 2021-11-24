 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 24 November 2021

0.452.20

Share · View all patches · Build 7766956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Club history not loading properly
  • Fixed Lineup screen breaking when selling player
  • Fixed Match screen breaking when exiting replay using X at halftime
  • Fixed Music issues within Match scene

