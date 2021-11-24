- Fixed Club history not loading properly
- Fixed Lineup screen breaking when selling player
- Fixed Match screen breaking when exiting replay using X at halftime
- Fixed Music issues within Match scene
Blackout Rugby update for 24 November 2021
0.452.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Win32 Depot 1157964
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update