SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.110

Features
- Your head position can now be fine-tuned by air-gripping with both hands while they are close together, and then dragging the head position to the desired spot. Note: air-gripping means pressing the grip buttons w/o actually grabbing anything. This pretty...handy, give it a try!
- Major overhaul of the VR input controls. There are now two modes, "Normal" (grips released) and "Gripped" modes (gripping VR controls, or air-gripping). See in-game message for more information.
- Joystick/gamepad binding functionality has been ported to VR, and is accessible (currently) from the VR level at the top-right corner of the "Controls" pop-up which displays upon startup.
- Added a kneeboard accessible in VR which can be grabbed and moved around. It's currently used to display craft instructions in VR.
Tweaks
- Tweak button and switch weights to be easier to click from oblique angles.
- Now displaying a message whenever an AI aircraft uses countermeasures to break your lock.
- The "input focus" warning dialog has been removed since that restriction has been removed due to reworking the inputs for VR controllers.
- Moved landing gear button to AG radial menu.
- Enabled WW2 Dogfight, WW2 Torpedo, and Bomber Escort on mobile.
- Improved error handling when user tries to load an aircraft URL that can't be found. Allow URL IDs to be 6-8 characters long.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Maywar and Snowstone (on high terrain settings) would no-longer render (terrain was present w/colliders, just no rendering).
- Fixed a bug where the view could become garbled and the UI unusable after the craft explodes.
- Fixed a bug where the cache would blow up if it could not open a file.
