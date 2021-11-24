 Skip to content

Granblue Fantasy: Versus update for 24 November 2021

Steam Ver. 2.63 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On top of the addition of a lobby avatar, bug fixes have been applied to certain characters.

For more information, please refer to the following URL:

http://granbluefantasyvs.com/news/2021/11/23/ver-2-63-patch-notes/

Changed depots in battlecheckrelease branch

View more data in app history for build 7766741
GBVS Content Depot 1090631
