ネジ込みシミュレーターVol2 -三編みちゃんのおまんこキックチャレンジ!!超動くバーチャルオナホアプリ-【拡張・オナホ化・石化・時間停止】 update for 24 November 2021

Version 1.2.0 has been released!

Version 1.2.0 has been released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes in Version 1.2.0

  • New voice (voice actor:五百崎せれん)
  • Added the ability to freely record movies
  • Added the ability to choose between Gif and Movie as the format for posting tweets
  • Added display off mode for Dildo.
  • Improved kick operation
  • Adjusted the character's reaction when kicking
  • Increased the range of motion of Dildos when their parts are not displayed Can push deeper.
  • Can put stickers on her pussy.
  • Made the color of petrification more stone-like





