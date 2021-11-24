Version 1.2.0 has been released!

Changes in Version 1.2.0
- New voice (voice actor:五百崎せれん)
- Added the ability to freely record movies
- Added the ability to choose between Gif and Movie as the format for posting tweets
- Added display off mode for Dildo.
- Improved kick operation
- Adjusted the character's reaction when kicking
- Increased the range of motion of Dildos when their parts are not displayed Can push deeper.
- Can put stickers on her pussy.
- Made the color of petrification more stone-like
Changed files in this update