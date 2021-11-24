War Brokers v444 Update

War Brokers v444
- Improved preset system for characters and vehicles (Community suggestion).
- Added squad selection to friends list (Community suggestion).
- Map vote enabled on 4v4 levels (pending server update) (Community suggestion).
- Fix red bar crash when zooming in while holding on package (Community bug-report).
- Hold F to enter/exit vehicle (pending server update) (Community suggestion).
- Add toggle for E to zoom and C to crouch in settings (Community suggestion).
- Put in X in kill feed only for sniper weapons only. (Community suggestion).
