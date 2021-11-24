 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 24 November 2021

War Brokers v444 Update

24 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v444

  • Improved preset system for characters and vehicles (Community suggestion).
  • Added squad selection to friends list (Community suggestion).
  • Map vote enabled on 4v4 levels (pending server update) (Community suggestion).
  • Fix red bar crash when zooming in while holding on package (Community bug-report).
  • Hold F to enter/exit vehicle (pending server update) (Community suggestion).
  • Add toggle for E to zoom and C to crouch in settings (Community suggestion).
  • Put in X in kill feed only for sniper weapons only. (Community suggestion).

Changed files in this update

