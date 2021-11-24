Matchmaking V2 is now official

This update finally brings Matchmaking V2 improvements to the stable branch.
Player Room Improvements
- Player Rooms are now much more stable and resilient.
- New "Free For All" rotation type that allows multiple matches to take place simultaneously.
- Player Rooms using the new "Free For All" rotation can host up to 64 people.
- Player Rooms using the "Winner Stays On" rotation can now host up to 8 people (was 6 before).
- Player Rooms no longer close when the owner leaves.
- You can choose between Accent Core and Accent Core +R when creating a room.
- Both AC and AC+R rooms appear in the search results.
New Quick Match
- Quick Match is now a single room open to everybody, regardless of game version or ranked/unranked mode.
- Ranked players are allowed to match with unranked players. In this case, the match is ranked for both players. Players in Quick Match can disable ranked challenges in room Settings.
- AC and AC+R players are together in the new Quick Match. If you challenge someone, you will be playing their preferred version.
New Features and Improvements
- Ping limit can be enabled for incoming challenges (Any/300/250/200/(ranked only)150). Opponents with ping above the selected value cannot challenge you.
- Added post-match menu with options such as Rematch, Back to Character Select, Back to Single Player and Back to Room. Rematch follows "best of three" rule, but if there are only 2 non-spectator players the room, rematch is unlimited. Post-match menu is disabled for Winner Stays rotation.
- Spectator Mode can now be set to automatically connect to battles with highest winrate, highest winstreak, or random. This feature is intended for streamers, tournament organizers, and people who just want to watch battles while eating their ramen.
- New Wait Mode allows waiting for a match inside any single player mode: Training, M.O.M., M.O.M. Gold, Classic Survival, Survival, Replay List, Last Replay. While in Wait Mode, selected Input Delay is applied.
- Selected character, color group, BGM and stage are retained.
- Opponents can be sorted by name, status, ping, win streak, or win ratio.
- Icon for currently selected character is displayed before player name.
- GGPO input delay can be set to AUTO. The game will automatically pick the recommended value.
- Current input delay is shown at the bottom of the screen during the VS interstitial.
- Matches can be spectated at any time now. Confirm button engages fast-forward. Cancel button stops the playback and returns to the room.
- Players can challenge you while spectating a match (can be disabled in room Settings)
- When FPS display is enabled, Rift and Rollback frames are displayed at the top of the screen during battle. Additionally, a performance warning ('!' sign) can be displayed if rollback processing takes much longer than expected, or if the game has to skip frames in order to reach the required 60 FPS. If you see the performance warning often, it indicates that your PC is underperforming or too slow.
- During the VS interstitial, connection type is displayed: DIRECT, or RELAY if the connection is going through a Steam relay server.
- Improved GGPO synchronization stability and overall netplay performance.
- New UI for Replay Select menu (old UI can be restored with -oldreplayui argument)
Other notable changes
- Spectators can no longer connect while players are selecting their characters.
- Rotation types "Loser Stays" and "Random" are no longer available.
- Team VS is no longer available in Network mode.
- A new branch, named "Legacy", is now accessible in the "Betas" tab. You can access the old matchmaking with this branch, use it if you need to play Team VS in Network mode. Please note that the old and new matchmaking are not compatible: you will not be able to fight against players who are on the new matchmaking, Also, save data and replay incompatibilities may occur.
