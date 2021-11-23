 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 23 November 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.10 & 0.7.0.11 - Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added lake locations.
  • Fixed “Regenerative Carapace” increasing the player character’s Resistances.
  • After the Troll is dead, the Signal Tower will be repopulated by a new garrison.
  • Fixed the condition check for dual wielding, the issue with which occasionally prevented Dual Wielding skills from working.
  • Fixed the Block Chance formula for enemies.
  • Fixed incorrect Attribute requirements for Two-Handed Sword skills.
  • Added location name pop-ups to Brynn quarters.
  • Added location name pop-ups to Osbrook and Mannshire.
  • Fixed memory leaks.
  • Fixed the Ancient Troll not dropping tusks upon being skinned.
  • Fixed the crash in the Abandoned Siege Camp.
  • Fixed glitches in the Mannshire tavern hostess’ behavior.
  • Fixed the inability to enter the newly-added Brynn tavern on some old saves.
  • Final fix to the locked door bug caused by saving the game in the Ruined Manor.
  • Re-added the Ruined Manor ambush.

