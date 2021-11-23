Hotfix 0.7.0.10 & 0.7.0.11 - Changelog

- Added lake locations.
- Fixed “Regenerative Carapace” increasing the player character’s Resistances.
- After the Troll is dead, the Signal Tower will be repopulated by a new garrison.
- Fixed the condition check for dual wielding, the issue with which occasionally prevented Dual Wielding skills from working.
- Fixed the Block Chance formula for enemies.
- Fixed incorrect Attribute requirements for Two-Handed Sword skills.
- Added location name pop-ups to Brynn quarters.
- Added location name pop-ups to Osbrook and Mannshire.
- Fixed memory leaks.
- Fixed the Ancient Troll not dropping tusks upon being skinned.
- Fixed the crash in the Abandoned Siege Camp.
- Fixed glitches in the Mannshire tavern hostess’ behavior.
- Fixed the inability to enter the newly-added Brynn tavern on some old saves.
- Final fix to the locked door bug caused by saving the game in the Ruined Manor.
- Re-added the Ruined Manor ambush.
