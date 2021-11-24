Version 0.3.2 (11/24/2021)

New Features
- Replayable Missions (Found in the Captain’s Quarters on the tablet next to the replayable dialogue sequence archive tablet.)
Tweaks
- Added additional log prints to game on start to help determine cause of game crashing on startup for some users.
- Spaced out distances between planets in Syf-iliz. Was possible for the player to end up inside both interaction areas and leaving one prevents interaction with the second in Navigation.
- Made the anomaly scanned icon on the anomaly call out label more apparent in Navigation.
- Additional optimizations were made during this patch to assist with the blurry textures during dialogue sequences and in general throughout the game.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where ability upgrade tiers were not accurately assigned to main characters in Grid Combat.
- Fixed issue where clicking the help prompt during dialogue sequences triggers the game to save.
- Fixed issue where if the player attempted to abort or restart a mission just before failing a mission in Grid or Space combat, this action could result in an infinite loading screen.
- Fixed issue if gamepad lost connection or the joystick inadvertently pushed could cause cursor to disappear during PANDORA mode or during the dialogue sequences.
- Fixed issue where on rare occasions two waves could spawn in at once in Grid Combat (Verris Dhalan & Ryoiki).
- Fixed issue where on rare occasions if an enemy spawned in on top of an ally the enemy would die resulting in a Fatal Error crash in Grid Combat (Verris Dhalan & Ryoiki).
- Fixed issue where the long laser beam’s movement could travel at a much higher than intended speed towards the player during the Kloi Armada Run mission in Space Combat.
- Partially fixed issue where objects would not render in Kloi Armada run due to drop in frame rate at specific areas in Space Combat.
- Fixed issue where explosions on small ships would have low res textures in Space Combat.
- Fixed issue where in some areas of the game such as Gallery, the user could not see resource values exceeding 4 digits on board Mary Celeste where resources are displayed.
- Fixed issue where Treni in App-Veger shows wrong faction on card in Navigation.
- Fixed issue where Staging Post XYR-78 in App-Veger shows wrong faction on card in Navigation.
- Fixed spelling error in CODEX entry Lanncunians in Navigation.
- Fixed lore text error in Galactic Shopper in Navigation.
- Fixed event text error in Xana in Navigation.
- Fixed lore text errors in Marmani in Navigation.
- Fixed punctuation error in T-51420 in Navigation.
- Fixed event text error in Gault-57 in Navigation.
- Fixed lore text error in Nebulast in Navigation.
- Fixed lore text error in Halcyonaera in Navigation.
- Fixed event text error in Halcyonaera in Navigation.
- Fixed lore text errors in Veris Dhalan in Navigation.
- Fixed lore text errors in Oshry’s Diner in Navigation.
- Fixed event text error in Aeleria in Navigation.
- Fixed event text error in Kuriualo in Navigation.
- Fixed text error in Archives for Killi’s Vengeance (this also fixes the text error if this section was loaded from the save slot) on board Mary Celeste.
- Fixed text error for Killi’s pose in Gallery.
- Fixed speech bubble text, now reads, vagometer.
Known Issues (Does not include all issues)
- A specific sequence of skipping during the end screen can cause the continue button to not show up. Possibly when the rank medal is spinning.
- Some users have reported that If you delete an image that was posted in Captains Quarters, it defaults to the UV placeholder image instead of updating the pictures on the wall.
- Framerate drop can cause Marcy Celeste to shoot out of jump-gate in Navigation.
- Bridge projector fails to update color scheme throughout Mary Celeste consistently with the addition of Hydra Nebula.
- Physics on dangling pieces such as tentacles or hair (i.e. Huntress or Killi) may clip through the character's body.
- Yellow/White screen flashing artifact during space combat when using FXAA aliasing method. Most likely due to the lens flare.
- On rare occasions, unintentional song plays during some areas of the game.
- On rare occasions, clicking the Help button in the dialogue section of the game can remove the help text but can't be re-enabled until restarting or starting a new scene.
- Potential stuttering when playing back cinematics for some systems. Note there is an option to disable 4k videos from the graphics tab under settings. This has improved performance for some users.
- Hovering tool-tip text is covered by Subverse cursor.
- Hovering tool-tip text for “Use Background Images” has the incorrect description.
- Elaisha has some weightpaint-related issues in some of her Dialogue Scene idles.
- Lily’s toes in the Full Throttle scene need tweaking.
- Animation blending in You’re Mine now scene needs finalizing.
- Cinematics Subtitles disabled for this release.
Notes
- Replayable Missions: Due to this being a new system, existing saves will not be able to retrieve ranks but going forward ranks will track starting with version 0.3.2. By default, existing saves prior to this patch will be issued a bronze rank next to the replayable mission selection field. Although visually the previous acquired ranks won’t be seen, all resources (bio, tek, credits) acquired on the existing save will remain intact. With that said, if you improve your rank, you will receive the difference in resource amount-capping at the max of a gold rank. So once gold is received, no additional resources will be issued if replayed. Note, save files prior to this update may provide you the opportunity to gain a bit more resources by replaying missions if you had already received the rewards from a silver or gold rank. XP, devotion & items will not be affected by this since these are consistent regardless of rank during the initial playthrough of a mission. Therefore, no additional XP, devotion or items will drop when replaying a mission.
- Optimizations: The goal is to make some more impactful improvements on the next content release which could not be achieved on this patch.
