Starship Horizons Bridge Simulator update for 23 November 2021

Weekly Community/Developer Chat Tonight at 6pm Eastern!

Friendly reminder we will be live tonight at 6pm Eastern in Discord with our weekly Community/Developer chat! Come join us and talk shop about all things Horizons!

https://discord.com/events/498658730213376000/912402021167005768

