BattleGroupVR update for 23 November 2021

Skirmish Editor Improvements

BattleGroupVR update for 23 November 2021

Small Feature Update: Skirmish



Added Skirmish file browser so you can save multiple scenarios.



Added unit selection hand overlay to include basic editor features like clone and delete to streamline skirmish setup.

