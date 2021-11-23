 Skip to content

BALSA Model Flight Simulator update for 23 November 2021

Update: v0.102.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer: 

  * Added new Player Management Screen (accessible via Pause Menu) for MP sessions.

  • New Player Management Tools: 

        * Mute/Unmute chat

    • Kick (for admins)

    • Ban (with configurable duration) (for admins)

      • Player Management options are stored persistently and persist across sessions.

  • Civ-Safe and Enemy-Only weapon rules now also prevent civ projectiles from hitting stuff.

  • Weapon projectiles now ignore player vehicles that are grounded and stopped.

Chat: 

  * Added a persistent chat log panel that shows previous messages even after they fade out. (shown while the chat input box is up)
  • Player name markers are now highlighted after sending chat messages.
  • Hitting up-arrow now retrieves the last typed message into the text field (very useful for code commands)

Mod Management: 

  * Fixed a case where disabled mods could be falsely detected as having failed verification.
  • Fixed disabled MP-safe mods showing up as Missing and not allowing the game to be joined.

Vehicles:

  * It is now possible to Cancel a request to spawn a vehicle.

  • Added new UI marker icons to differentiate vehicles based on whether they are friendly, neutral, armed, unarmed or enemy.

  • Vehicle Resource Networks now correctly load-balance outgoing requests to active nodes based on their actual requested amounts (not just evenly by number of nodes) 

        * Fixes issues where complex networks of connected engines and batteries could cause throttles to oscillate instead of increasing smoothly.
    • Fixed vehicle initialisation issues when vehicles load while the game is unfocused.

  • Fixed vehicle weapon safety conditions not working properly in multiplayer.

  • Vehicles are no longer safe from weapon fire while grounded if they fire their own weapons.

  • Released vehicles are no longer thrown forcefully unless the TX controller is up.

  • Spawned vehicles now update their thumbnail images on spawning (not only when saving), so thumbnails should update more readily.

Vehicle Editor:

  * Offset and Rotate tools shouldn't drop selection when switching between internal/normal views anymore.
  • In Career mode, tools that aren't yet unlocked will now be greyed out instead of hidden completely.

Parts: 

  * Revised propeller IAS calculation to prevent sideways-propeller exploits.
  • Fixed an issue where engines could sometimes run away after recovering the vehicle.

Scenario Editor: 

  * Game Props now fully de/serialise their data in MP.
  • Placing and moving props around in the scenario editor will now update the prop's placement for all connected players.
  • Removed the visible countdown when launching scenarios from the editor in multiplayer (so admins can play as gamemaster using the scenario editor to control the world)

Missions: 

  * Touch-and-go Mission (Ari) is no longer available before completing the First Flight mission.
  • Side Missions are no longer available before completing First Flight.

UI: 

  * Description field in the MP Lobby menu now scrolls.

  • Player Map Icons are now always right-side up.

  • Minor tweaks to MMX UI layouting and masking to fix OCD-triggering cases of misaligned elements.

  • Fixed misaligned elements in the graphics settings screen.

  • Added a new nested scrollview layout to MMX items.

  • Fixed null ref issues caused by not-fully-initialised view components, especially noticeable when starting game in Workshop sandbox mode

  • All password text fields now use asterisk characters instead of showing the password as plaintext.

Tweaks and Fixes:

  * PYRT Expo settings are now exposed in the game settings panel.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Vector4 data types from loading from .cfg settings files.

  • Fixed an issue where popup error messages could not be shown properly and potentially lead to softlocks and other weird behaviours.

  • Trim axes will no longer reset if trim inputs get locked for any reason (pausing, application focus, etc)

  • Added a new cheat for repeated jumping while in the air (called /grabbity), new /python or /import antigravity command does what /grabbity used to do.

  • Added a Cheat Command to draw physics debug gizmos (/midichlorians)

  • Fixed inconsistent stolen keyboard keys on that one loading hint (finally, an important issue!)

  • The game window is now resizable when in Windowed Mode.

