Update: v0.102.0

Multiplayer:
* Added new Player Management Screen (accessible via Pause Menu) for MP sessions.
New Player Management Tools:
* Mute/Unmute chat
Kick (for admins)
Ban (with configurable duration) (for admins)
- Player Management options are stored persistently and persist across sessions.
Civ-Safe and Enemy-Only weapon rules now also prevent civ projectiles from hitting stuff.
Weapon projectiles now ignore player vehicles that are grounded and stopped.
Chat:
* Added a persistent chat log panel that shows previous messages even after they fade out. (shown while the chat input box is up)
- Player name markers are now highlighted after sending chat messages.
- Hitting up-arrow now retrieves the last typed message into the text field (very useful for code commands)
Mod Management:
* Fixed a case where disabled mods could be falsely detected as having failed verification.
- Fixed disabled MP-safe mods showing up as Missing and not allowing the game to be joined.
Vehicles:
* It is now possible to Cancel a request to spawn a vehicle.
Added new UI marker icons to differentiate vehicles based on whether they are friendly, neutral, armed, unarmed or enemy.
Vehicle Resource Networks now correctly load-balance outgoing requests to active nodes based on their actual requested amounts (not just evenly by number of nodes)
* Fixes issues where complex networks of connected engines and batteries could cause throttles to oscillate instead of increasing smoothly.
- Fixed vehicle initialisation issues when vehicles load while the game is unfocused.
Fixed vehicle weapon safety conditions not working properly in multiplayer.
Vehicles are no longer safe from weapon fire while grounded if they fire their own weapons.
Released vehicles are no longer thrown forcefully unless the TX controller is up.
Spawned vehicles now update their thumbnail images on spawning (not only when saving), so thumbnails should update more readily.
Vehicle Editor:
* Offset and Rotate tools shouldn't drop selection when switching between internal/normal views anymore.
- In Career mode, tools that aren't yet unlocked will now be greyed out instead of hidden completely.
Parts:
* Revised propeller IAS calculation to prevent sideways-propeller exploits.
- Fixed an issue where engines could sometimes run away after recovering the vehicle.
Scenario Editor:
* Game Props now fully de/serialise their data in MP.
- Placing and moving props around in the scenario editor will now update the prop's placement for all connected players.
- Removed the visible countdown when launching scenarios from the editor in multiplayer (so admins can play as gamemaster using the scenario editor to control the world)
Missions:
* Touch-and-go Mission (Ari) is no longer available before completing the First Flight mission.
- Side Missions are no longer available before completing First Flight.
UI:
* Description field in the MP Lobby menu now scrolls.
Player Map Icons are now always right-side up.
Minor tweaks to MMX UI layouting and masking to fix OCD-triggering cases of misaligned elements.
Fixed misaligned elements in the graphics settings screen.
Added a new nested scrollview layout to MMX items.
Fixed null ref issues caused by not-fully-initialised view components, especially noticeable when starting game in Workshop sandbox mode
All password text fields now use asterisk characters instead of showing the password as plaintext.
Tweaks and Fixes:
* PYRT Expo settings are now exposed in the game settings panel.
Fixed an issue that prevented Vector4 data types from loading from .cfg settings files.
Fixed an issue where popup error messages could not be shown properly and potentially lead to softlocks and other weird behaviours.
Trim axes will no longer reset if trim inputs get locked for any reason (pausing, application focus, etc)
Added a new cheat for repeated jumping while in the air (called /grabbity), new /python or /import antigravity command does what /grabbity used to do.
Added a Cheat Command to draw physics debug gizmos (/midichlorians)
Fixed inconsistent stolen keyboard keys on that one loading hint (finally, an important issue!)
The game window is now resizable when in Windowed Mode.
