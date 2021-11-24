1.7.2 Patch - A few quality of life improvements

We've got another patch for you! This patch includes some quality of life additions as well as ✨ player requests ✨
_1.7.2 Patch
24 November 2021
--- New Features
- You can now build anywhere in the world in creative mode.
- Logic Weight Reader which outputs resource weight when an item is infront of it.
- Save Icon now appears on the screen when auto-saving.
- Keybinding tooltip now appears when looking at hats.
--- Fixes
- Fish Stock prices no longer plummets randomly sometimes._
I hope you enjoy this patch! If you're liking Hydroneer please consider leaving us a steam review, it really helps us out :)
