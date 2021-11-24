 Skip to content

Hydroneer update for 24 November 2021

1.7.2 Patch - A few quality of life improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've got another patch for you! This patch includes some quality of life additions as well as ✨ player requests

_1.7.2 Patch

24 November 2021

--- New Features

  • You can now build anywhere in the world in creative mode.
  • Logic Weight Reader which outputs resource weight when an item is infront of it.
  • Save Icon now appears on the screen when auto-saving.
  • Keybinding tooltip now appears when looking at hats.

--- Fixes

  • Fish Stock prices no longer plummets randomly sometimes._

I hope you enjoy this patch! If you're liking Hydroneer please consider leaving us a steam review, it really helps us out :)

