Tri-Star Version 1.2 Update

Version 1.2 Update:
- Sunset Rider, Viridian Warrior and Fatal Scarlet added as unlockable ships.
- Player Ships at low health now spew sparks and puffs of smoke.
- Player Ships now have a yellow shield around them when 'Hold Together' is active.
- Enemies now drop orange and blue particles when the player has 'Weapon Master' and 'Phantom' respectively.
- Attacks with status effects now have special visual effects.
- An option to lower the brightness of the background has been added.
- New animations added to the small pieces of Scrap.
- Other minor bug fixes and corrections.
