Tri-Star update for 23 November 2021

Tri-Star Version 1.2 Update

Build 7765190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2 Update:

  • Sunset Rider, Viridian Warrior and Fatal Scarlet added as unlockable ships.
  • Player Ships at low health now spew sparks and puffs of smoke.
  • Player Ships now have a yellow shield around them when 'Hold Together' is active.
  • Enemies now drop orange and blue particles when the player has 'Weapon Master' and 'Phantom' respectively.
  • Attacks with status effects now have special visual effects.
  • An option to lower the brightness of the background has been added.
  • New animations added to the small pieces of Scrap.
  • Other minor bug fixes and corrections.

Changed files in this update

Tri-Star Content Depot 1755601
  • Loading history…
