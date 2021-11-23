 Skip to content

into the dangerous world i leapt update for 23 November 2021

Patch 2

Patch 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • Fixed falling through stairs accidentally
  • Moved some stuff around to make it less likely to get stuck in dormitory cages/beds
  • Removed eye pit boxes [ Everyone liked that ]
  • Subtitles no longer accidentally skippable (if you encounter subs getting stuck on screen please tell us!)
  • Added more throwable crystals to ensure a smoother experience

Known bugs:

  • Consumable items can rarely be removed before their time which may require a reset of the game
  • The meat toll may occasionally be insufficient, this will also require a reset

