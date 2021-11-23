Changelist:
- Fixed falling through stairs accidentally
- Moved some stuff around to make it less likely to get stuck in dormitory cages/beds
- Removed eye pit boxes [ Everyone liked that ]
- Subtitles no longer accidentally skippable (if you encounter subs getting stuck on screen please tell us!)
- Added more throwable crystals to ensure a smoother experience
Known bugs:
- Consumable items can rarely be removed before their time which may require a reset of the game
- The meat toll may occasionally be insufficient, this will also require a reset
